Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,017,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,453,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,006,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

