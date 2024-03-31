Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $2,576,925.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in HealthEquity by 82,280.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in HealthEquity by 57.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.55.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

