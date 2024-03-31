Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Sells $383,000.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 10.9 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

