Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $341,640.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

