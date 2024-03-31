Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $10,612,500.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

