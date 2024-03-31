Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.