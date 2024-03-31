Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Issues Earnings Results

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), reports. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

Intellinetics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX opened at $8.83 on Friday. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

