Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,268.98 ($53.95) and traded as high as GBX 5,016 ($63.39). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,985 ($63.00), with a volume of 356,487 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRK shares. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.19) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($58.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,653.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,724.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 74 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($63.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,249.44). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

