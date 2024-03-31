inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

inTEST Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE INTT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.