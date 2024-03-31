inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

inTEST Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE INTT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.