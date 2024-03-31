Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 66.6% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 29th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
