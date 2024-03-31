Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 66.6% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 29th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.