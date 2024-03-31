Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $90.91 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

