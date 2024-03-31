Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

