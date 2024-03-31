Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,811 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

