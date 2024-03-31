Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

