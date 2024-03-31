Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 114.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invitae by 113.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.