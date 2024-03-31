Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $3,481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

