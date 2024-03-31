IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MMCA stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

About IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

