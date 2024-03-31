IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:ESGB opened at $21.00 on Friday. IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.
IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
