iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

