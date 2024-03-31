iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

