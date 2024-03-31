iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

