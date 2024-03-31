iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

