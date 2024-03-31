iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

