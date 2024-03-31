iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA ELQD opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.96 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.
About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
