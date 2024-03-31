iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lowered by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.