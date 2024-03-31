iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,946,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

