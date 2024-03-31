iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

