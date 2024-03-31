iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.49% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

