iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

