iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

