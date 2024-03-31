iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.10 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

