iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.87 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.