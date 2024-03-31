iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.