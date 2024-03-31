iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

