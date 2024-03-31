iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

