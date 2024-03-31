iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

