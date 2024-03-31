iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

