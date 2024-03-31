iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

