iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Cut by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 14.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $186.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

