iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

