J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Sells 13,442 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.

J.Jill Trading Up 3.7 %

JILL opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

