J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Sells 13,442 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.
J.Jill Trading Up 3.7 %
JILL opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
