Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

In other Jaguar Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00. Insiders have acquired 344,215 shares of company stock valued at $758,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

