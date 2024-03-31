Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on April 5th

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.