Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 262,363 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8,611.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,004 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

