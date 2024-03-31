Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

