Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCRD opened at $41.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in US investment grade corporate bonds and commercial paper across various maturities, selected through a combination of ESG and fundamental factors.

