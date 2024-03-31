JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $346.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forge Global by 393.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 5,961,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forge Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the third quarter worth $8,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forge Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,557,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 124.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,106,935 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.