John Kent Walker Sells 12,084 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.