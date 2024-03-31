JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 7.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

