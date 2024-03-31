JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
