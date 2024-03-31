JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.